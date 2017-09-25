Oceanside police took a woman into custody suspected of nearly stabbing a man to death on the Sprinter Station platform Monday.

Around 2 p.m., Oceanside Police Department (OPD) officers received a call reporting a stabbing at the Sprinter Station on Crouch Street, near Oceanside Boulevard. When they arrived they found the man with at least one serious stab wound.

The 54-year-old victim was hospitalized at Scripps La Jolla with life-threatening injuries, OPD Lieutenant Matt Cole said.

Witnesses identified a woman as the alleged stabber at the scene, Cole said. She was promptly taken into police custody.

The motive for the stabbing was not yet known, and the relationship between the suspect and her victim was not clear. But officers did say the victim and the suspect appear to have argued before the attack.

Police are currently investigating the scene. No further information was immediately available.