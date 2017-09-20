US Navy SEAL Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Allegations

NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports that the San Diego Police Department confirmed Wednesday they did investigate a 2014 case involving Petty Officer 1st Class Seerden. That case was turned over to NCIS.

An active-duty, Coronado-based U.S. Navy SEAL accused of possessing dozens of images of child pornography pleaded guilty in Virginia Wednesday, confirmed NBC 7's affiliate station.

More than five months after filing a not guilty plea, Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Kyle Seerden, 31, of San Diego pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography production, reported the affiliate station Wavy 10.

Seerden's ex-wife previously told NBC 7 that this isn't the first time he's been under investigation for inappropriate contact with a minor. A 2014 case was closed because of insufficient evidence.

In another case, a woman accused Seerden of sexually assaulting her while she was intoxicated at his hotel on the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEBLCFS). She reported the incident to a gate sentry on Jan. 17.

Active US Navy SEAL in Custody on Child Porn Charges

Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Kyle Seerden, 31, of San Diego appears outside a Virginia court as he's transported while in custody. Seerden faces several felony counts related to possession of child porn. (Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017)

During that period, he was on temporary duty in Virgina while assigned to SEAL Team One based in Coronado, California.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) agents later seized Seerden's iPhone 7 as part of an investigation into the alleged sexual assault. As they reviewed its contents, they discovered images of child pornography.

The investigation alleged that 78 disturbing images were found on his phone, including some depicting bondage of children, according to legal documents.

Among other sensitive material, investigators came across a video that appeared to show a man masturbating next to a sleeping girl who looked about 5 or 6 years old, according to legal documents. Investigators said the face of the male was not visible.

Seerden was then extradited to Virginia in April, according to the District Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

If convicted, Seerden faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 to 30 years, according to the affiliate. His sentencing is currently set for January.

Navy SEAL Accused of Possessing Child Pornography