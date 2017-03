More videos (1 of 9)

Thick, black smoke plumed over a two story home this morning in Mountain View.

San Diego firefighters climbed the roof of the home working to extinguish the fire when the smoke cleared.

The call came in around 10:50 this morning to the San Diego Fire Department (SDFD).

The location of the home is 521 S 36th Street.

It is unknown if there are any injuries or any occupants at this time.

