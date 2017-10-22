William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, directed by Jerry Ruiz, for Globe for All, runs October 31 – November 19, 2017.

The Old Globe's annual Globe for All tour brings a reimagined "Twelfth Night" to audiences across San Diego this November.

The tour, running from Oct. 31 to Sunday, Nov. 19, gives diverse audiences across the county a chance to see theater.

“This wonderful program shares the glories of The Old Globe, free of charge, with our neighbors throughout the county who may not regularly participate in our programming in Balboa Park, and it helps make theatre matter to their communities," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein in a statement.



The cross-cultural production transforms Shakespeare's beloved comedy.

The town of Illyria becomes a modern-day Southern California getaway, and it's there we find Viola, a Mexican immigrant tragically separated from her twin brother as she travels to the U.S.

She disguises herself as a young man and goes to work for Orsino, determined to make a better life for herself. Follow the play's twists and turns and romantic triangles.

In addition, Viola addresses the audience in asides and soliloquies in her native tongue, Spanish.

The play will be staged at unique spaces across San Diego. Here's a full list of the free performances.

OPENING NIGHT: San Diego Military Family Collaborative/Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) San Diego’s Serra Real Connections Healthy Start Program (Junipero Serra High School, 5156 Santo Rd., San Diego, 92124) on Thursday, November 2 at 5:45 p.m.

(SAY) San Diego’s Serra Real Connections Healthy Start Program (Junipero Serra High School, 5156 Santo Rd., San Diego, 92124) on Thursday, November 2 at 5:45 p.m. Fourth District Senior Resource Center (The George L. Stevens Senior Center, 570 S. 65th St., San Diego, 92114) on Friday, November 3 at 1:30 p.m.

(The George L. Stevens Senior Center, 570 S. 65th St., San Diego, 92114) on Friday, November 3 at 1:30 p.m. San Diego Public Library – City Heights/Weingart Branch Library & Performance Annex (3795 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, 92105) on Saturday, November 4 at 1:00 p.m.

(3795 Fairmount Ave., San Diego, 92105) on Saturday, November 4 at 1:00 p.m. San Diego Public Library – Otay Mesa-Nestor Branch Library (3003 Coronado Ave., San Diego, 92154) on Sunday, November 5 at 1:30 p.m.

(3003 Coronado Ave., San Diego, 92154) on Sunday, November 5 at 1:30 p.m. Chaldean Middle-Eastern Social Services/San Diego County Library – El Cajon Branch Library (St. Michael Chaldean Catholic Church, 799 E. Washington Ave., El Cajon, 92020) on Tuesday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m.

– El Cajon Branch Library (St. Michael Chaldean Catholic Church, 799 E. Washington Ave., El Cajon, 92020) on Tuesday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m. Lemon Grove Academy/Lemon Grove Historical Society/San Diego County Library – Lemon Grove Branch Library (Lemon Grove Academy, Roberto Alvarez Auditorium, 3171 School Ln., Lemon Grove, 91945) on Wednesday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m.

– Lemon Grove Branch Library (Lemon Grove Academy, Roberto Alvarez Auditorium, 3171 School Ln., Lemon Grove, 91945) on Wednesday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m. (location TBA) on, Saturday, November 11, time TBA

San Diego Public Library – Central Library (Joan Λ Irwin Jacobs Common, Shiley Special Events Suite, 330 Park Blvd., San Diego, 92101) on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 p.m.

(Joan Λ Irwin Jacobs Common, Shiley Special Events Suite, 330 Park Blvd., San Diego, 92101) on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 p.m. Naval Base San Diego (Navy Region Southwest, Anchors Catering & Conference Center, Main at Yama St., 2375 Recreation Way, Building 3210, San Diego, 92136) on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m. (open to Navy personnel and family members)

(Navy Region Southwest, Anchors Catering & Conference Center, Main at Yama St., 2375 Recreation Way, Building 3210, San Diego, 92136) on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m. (open to Navy personnel and family members) A Reason to Survive (Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 140 E. 12th St., Suite B, National City, 91950) on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 p.m.

(Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 140 E. 12th St., Suite B, National City, 91950) on Friday, November 17 at 7:00 p.m. El Corazon Senior Center (3302 Senior Center Dr., Oceanside, 92056) on Saturday, November 18 at 6:30 p.m.

The tour will wrap up at the Old Globe' Festival Rehearsal Room with two low-cost performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19. Tickets to this cost $15 for the general public and $10 for subscribers.





