Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run in National City Turns Himself In

A man accused of striking an 80-year-old pedestrian in a fatal National City hit-and-run pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Efrain Black, 20, was charged with hit-and-run causing death at his Thursday arraignment. Black pleaded not guilty through an attorney. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

The crash happened Monday evening at 4th and V Avenues in National City, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified by the Medical Examiner, was crossing the street in front of his home when a dark colored sedan hit him, police said.

NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports from 4th and V avenues where a man was struck crossing the street in front of his home Monday evening. The man, believed to be in critical condition, was not expected to survive... (Published Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017)

"He was thrown into a parked vehicle about roughly 20 feet," Sgt. Dennis Leach said. "It would be tough for a 20-year-old to survive that kind of crash, let alone an 80-year-old."

The victim succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning.

The driver initially fled the scene, but Black later turned himself in to police.

Black faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.