A man accused of striking an 80-year-old pedestrian in a fatal National City hit-and-run pleaded not guilty to the crime.
Efrain Black, 20, was charged with hit-and-run causing death at his Thursday arraignment. Black pleaded not guilty through an attorney. He is being held on $100,000 bail.
The crash happened Monday evening at 4th and V Avenues in National City, police said.
The victim, who has not been identified by the Medical Examiner, was crossing the street in front of his home when a dark colored sedan hit him, police said.
"He was thrown into a parked vehicle about roughly 20 feet," Sgt. Dennis Leach said. "It would be tough for a 20-year-old to survive that kind of crash, let alone an 80-year-old."
The victim succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning.
The driver initially fled the scene, but Black later turned himself in to police.
Black faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted.