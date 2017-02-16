Suspect Accused of Striking 80-Year-Old in Fatal National City Hit-And-Run Pleads Not Guilty | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Suspect Accused of Striking 80-Year-Old in Fatal National City Hit-And-Run Pleads Not Guilty

The crash happened Monday evening at 4th and V Avenues in National City, police said.

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Twenty-year-old Efrain Black is being charged with felony hit and run after hitting and killing an 80-year-old man in his car Monday night. NBC 7's Astrid Solorzano  has the latest details.

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017)

    A man accused of striking an 80-year-old pedestrian in a fatal National City hit-and-run pleaded not guilty to the crime. 

    Efrain Black, 20, was charged with hit-and-run causing death at his Thursday arraignment. Black pleaded not guilty through an attorney. He is being held on $100,000 bail. 

    The crash happened Monday evening at 4th and V Avenues in National City, police said. 

    The victim, who has not been identified by the Medical Examiner, was crossing the street in front of his home when a dark colored sedan hit him, police said.

    Man, 80, Struck in National City Hit & Run Crash

    [DGO] Man, 80, Struck in National City Hit & Run Crash
    NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports from 4th and V avenues where a man was struck crossing the street in front of his home Monday evening. The man, believed to be in critical condition, was not expected to survive...
    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017)

    "He was thrown into a parked vehicle about roughly 20 feet," Sgt. Dennis Leach said. "It would be tough for a 20-year-old to survive that kind of crash, let alone an 80-year-old."

    The victim succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning. 

    The driver initially fled the scene, but Black later turned himself in to police.

    Black faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices