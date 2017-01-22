The next system in a series of storms will make its way into San Diego Sunday, bringing heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, snow and a chance for flooding.

On Sunday and into Monday, the rain will roll in once again as the third in this series of winter storms hits San Diego County.

The storm system will begin to move in Sunday afternoon, said NBC 7's Kimi Evans. By 7 p.m., most of the County should see rain.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), weather warnings are in effect for San Diego County.

All of San Diego County is under a flash flood watch from 10 a.m. Sunday through Monday evening. The San Diego County coast, mountains, deserts and cities could see flooding as the storm moves in.

A flash flood warning has been issued by the NWS for the San Diego River at Fashion Valley from midnight Sunday to midnight Monday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the San Diego County mountains, including Julian and Pine Valley. The areas will likely see two to six inches of snow at altitudes between 4,000 and 5,000 feet. Peaks above 5,000 feet altitude will likely see six to 12 inches of snow.

Those traveling through these areas will want to be careful when driving, as visibility will be near zero at times, according to NWS.

Winter Storms Bring Heavy Rain to San Diego

At San Diego’s beaches, a high surf warning remains in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday. The NWS says surf is expected to subside Sunday through Tuesday – 6 to 9 feet – with sets to 12 feet. High tide, at 4.8 feet, will be on Sunday at 5:20 a.m.; 5.1 feet at 5:59 a.m. Monday; 5.4 feet at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday.

The NWS says the high surf could lead to coastal flooding and beach erosion, as well as strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

Strong winds continue into Monday. The County is under a strong wind warning from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; gusts in areas like Borrego Springs, Banning and Desert Hot Springs should reach 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts at 50 miles per hour. The strong winds will be in the County mountains.

The NWS cautions that the winds will make driving especially difficult and advise the use of extra caution.

After Friday's heavy rain, some roads and areas remain flooded. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, San Diego Police report these roads are flooded:

10818 San Diego Mission Rd.

Avenida Del Rio at Riverwalk Dr.

Fashion Valley Rd. at Riverwalk Dr.

La Media at Airway Dr.

1800-2000 block of Saturn Blvd.

Additionally, the City of Chula Vista said that because of debris, fallen trees, flooding and more, all City parks would remain closed until further notice. Those parks include

Rice Canyon, lower Salt Creek Park restroom, Sunset View Park, Area 31 (tennis courts), Terra Nova, Eucalyptus, Hilltop, Lauderbach, and Rohr Parks, Max fields, All Seasons, Chula Vista Community, Harvest, Santa Venetia, Voyager and Greg Rogers Parks.

If you have a non-emergency situation to report to the City of Chula Vista, you can call (619) 397-6000.

NBC 7 meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said Monday's storm should be the wettest of all, given how saturated the ground will be from the two prior storms.

NBC 7’s Kimi Evans said conditions are expected to be much drier by Tuesday and Wednesday.

