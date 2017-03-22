Personal Weather Station Map
We're testing out a new feature, which allows you to access weather conditions closer to home.Give FeedbackLearn More
Today's Forecast Mainly light showers can be expected, today, with a chance of thunderstorms, this afternoon & evening... Read more »
Forecast
Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
UV 5
Humidity 74
Wind 14 W
Forecast
Rain. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
UV 6
Humidity 58
Wind 18 W
Forecast
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
UV 8
Humidity 60
Wind 11 SW
Forecast
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
UV 7
Humidity 73
Wind 11 SW
Forecast
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
UV 8
Humidity 68
Wind 11 SW
|Name
|Lat, Long
|Dist
|Report Time
|Air Temp
|Water Temp
|Pres
|PTDY
|Wind Speed
|Wind Gust
|Wind Dir
|Wave Height
|Wave Period
|Buoy sdbc1
|32.71, -117.17
|2.95
|032214
|∗
|67.10
|1017.5
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|Buoy 46235
|32.57, -117.17
|34.06
|032213
|60.44
|∗
|1018.0
|*
|9.4
|*
|200
|*
|*
|Buoy tixc1
|32.57, -117.12
|34.84
|032214
|62.78
|62.42
|1017.1
|*
|14.8
|18.4
|280
|*
|*
|Buoy ljac1
|32.87, -117.26
|38.98
|032214
|∗
|∗
|*
|*
|13.0
|*
|250
|0.6
|6
|Buoy ljpc1
|32.87, -117.26
|38.98
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|.00
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|.00
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|.00
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|.00
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|.00
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|.00
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗
|∗