San Diego Weather, Forecast, Maps, and Doppler Radar | NBC 7 San Diego
RIGHT NOW
61°
Light Rain
Feels Like 61°
Humidity: 90%
Wind: NW 5 mph
Today's Forecast Mainly light showers can be expected, today, with a chance of thunderstorms, this afternoon & evening... Read more »

Hourly Forecast

  • 8AM
    61°
    0%
  • 9AM
    63°
    10%
  • 10AM
    62°
    20%
  • 11AM
    64°
    40%
  • 12PM
    63°
    40%
  • 1PM
    63°
    40%
  • 2PM
    63°
    20%
  • 3PM
    63°
    20%
  • 4PM
    63°
    40%
  • 5PM
    63°
    60%
  • 6PM
    62°
    70%
  • 7PM
    61°
    60%
  • 8PM
    61°
    70%
  • 9PM
    60°
    70%
  • 10PM
    60°
    60%
  • 11PM
    59°
    50%
  • 12AM
    58°
    50%
  • 1AM
    58°
    40%
  • 2AM
    58°
    20%
  • 3AM
    57°
    30%
  • 4AM
    57°
    40%
  • 5AM
    57°
    20%
  • 6AM
    57°
    20%
  • 7AM
    57°
    20%
7 Day Forecast

  • Today
    Showers
    64°
    55°
    70%
    Forecast

    Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 64F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

    UV 5
    Humidity 74
    Wind 14 W

  • Thursday
    Showers
    62°
    53°
    20%
    Forecast

    Rain. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

    UV 6
    Humidity 58
    Wind 18 W

  • Friday
    Mostly Sunny
    66°
    56°
    0%
    Forecast

    A few clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

    UV 8
    Humidity 60
    Wind 11 SW

  • Saturday
    Partly Cloudy
    63°
    54°
    20%
    Forecast

    Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

    UV 7
    Humidity 73
    Wind 11 SW

  • Sunday
    Sunny
    65°
    56°
    10%
    Forecast

    Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.

    UV 8
    Humidity 68
    Wind 11 SW

  • Monday
    67°
    53°
    Mostly Sunny
  • Tuesday
    72°
    55°
    Sunny

Historical Data

  • Avg. High
  • Avg. Low
  • Mean
  • Record
    High
  • Record
    Low
  • Rec.
    High Date
  • Rec.
    Low Date
  • 66°
  • 54°
  • 60°
  • 81°
  • 44°
  • 03-22-1976
  • 03-22-1944

Interactive Radar and Maps

Buoy

Name Lat, Long Dist Report Time Air Temp Water Temp Pres PTDY Wind Speed Wind Gust Wind Dir Wave Height Wave Period
Buoy sdbc132.71, -117.172.9503221467.101017.5******
Buoy 4623532.57, -117.1734.0603221360.441018.0*9.4*200**
Buoy tixc132.57, -117.1234.8403221462.7862.421017.1*14.818.4280**
Buoy ljac132.87, -117.2638.98032214**13.0*2500.66
Buoy ljpc132.87, -117.2638.98
.00
.00
.00
.00
.00
.00
Pres (Pressure and PTDY (Pressure Tendency) in inches

2 - Day Wave Forecast

Photos & Videos

Meet The Team

Weather News

