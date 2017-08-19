"Full Metal Jacket" star @RLeeErmey signs bottle & meets w Marines at #CampPendleton to promote new @BraveryBrewing beer "The Gunny". #NBC7 pic.twitter.com/C6qnEz1PxV

One of the main actors in “Heavy Metal Jacket,” R. Lee Ermy, has turned from acting to beer-making, and met with Camp Pendleton Marines on Saturday to promote his new beer.



The new beer is named “The Gunny,” after Ermy’s role in the memorable war movie that remains a classic with service members to this day.

Ermy played the part of Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in the 1987 drama, and was later nominated for a Golden Globe Best Supporting Actor award.

Ermy was in the U.S. Marines for 11 years where he spent two years as a real drill instructor, according to his online biography.

"These are my guys," said Ermy at the event. "These are people I can relate to and they're outstanding people."

Ermy said he is part owner of an independent brewery called Bravery Brewing, located in Lancaster, Calif.

Bravery Brewing offers 30 varieties of beer that range from traditional to unusual flavors, according to the Bravery Brewing website.

Some of the other flavor names include "The Smoking Gun," "Old Rat," "Pineapple Boo" and "My Haze is Mud."

Bravery Beer can be found in over 100 locations in southern Calif., according to the location finder.