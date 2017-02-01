Southwest Flight Forced to Land After Engine Trouble at Lindbergh Field | NBC 7 San Diego
Southwest Flight Forced to Land After Engine Trouble at Lindbergh Field

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A Southwest Airlines flight from San Diego was forced to land after engine trouble Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for Lindbergh Field confirmed.

    Southwest Flight 4451 heading to Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma took off at 5:05 p.m.

    According to the spokesperson, the pilot noticed trouble in one of the engines on the plane.

    The flight landed safely around 5:50 p.m. 

    There were no injuries, the spokesperson said.

    At this point, it is unknown what caused the engine trouble.

    No other information was immediately available.

