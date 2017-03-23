NBC 7's Alex Presha spoke to two business owners in Poway and Kensington. They run similar businesses, but their thoughts on the healthcare teeter otter lean both ways.

While the scent of warm barbecue drew a crowd to Kaminski's BBQ and Sports Lounge in Poway, the owner considered how changes in health care may affect his business.

Stan Kaminski, age 77, runs the place with about 35 employees working for him.

"I'm the kind of guy that only goes to the doctor when I needs to," Kaminski said.

He needed to last February when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"I had an early diagnosis. Usually Pancreatic Cancer is the kiss of death," Kaminski said. "So, I dodged a bullet."

Stan gets healthcare through Medicare. He assumes his Medicare won't change with the new proposed American Health Care Act, but he admits he needs more information. Though he did like President Trump's promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

He said, "I'm not saying the whole thing was bad, but there were areas that were, and I disagreed with."

A few miles down the I-15 in Kensington, Mikey Knab, the General Manager at Ponce's Mexican Restaurant, spoke with NBC 7. Knab manages about 30 employees.

"If my choices are the Affordable Care Act, what we had before the ACA, or the AHCA, the new proposal," he said. "I would choose the Affordable Care Act."

He says it's the most coverage his employees can get for the most affordable price. Plus, it allows them to do preventative care.

"I have less people calling out sick," Knab said. "Over the course of a year, I used to have 'X' amount of people call in sick. Now I have half that or a third of that."

Mikey says the ACA coverage allows Ponce's to compete against larger restaurant groups that have more leverage on insurance packages. If the plan goes away, he fears he may no longer be able to keep up without significantly raising his prices.

And while Stan from Poway does want healthcare reform, he said, "I think they're rushing it. I think they should define the parameters."

This Thursday Congress postponed its vote on the Republican healthcare bill. President Trump has issued an ultimatum calling for a vote Friday.