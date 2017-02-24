Police are searching for two men suspected in a series of armed robberies in which they targeted convenience stores in San Diego and Escondido while wielding two shotguns and a pistol.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) has dubbed the crimes the “Two Shotguns and a Pistol” robbery series. Police said two unknown men were involved in at least four separate armed robberies at stores between Feb. 6 and Feb. 9.

In each case, they entered stores in the early-morning hours while carrying backpacks and armed with shotguns and a pistol. They demanded money from the clerk and placed the stolen cash into their backpacks. The men then fled the businesses in a getaway car described as a black, four-door sedan.

SDPD investigators said the robberies on Feb. 9 both happened in San Diego, within 30 minutes of one another. At 2:20 a.m., the suspects robbed a Shell Gas Station store located at 9840 Miramar Rd. At 2:50 a.m., they robbed a 7-Eleven store located at 10505 San Diego Mission Rd.

On Feb. 6, the suspects hit two stores, again working very quickly. First, at 2:10 a.m., they robbed a Circle K Mobile at 11898 Rancho Bernardo Rd. At 2:39 a.m., they hit an AM/PM store at 100 La Terraza Blvd. in Escondido.

In most of the cases, the suspects were captured on surveillance video. Police released images from those videos Friday in hopes that someone recognizes the men and can offer information to investigators.

Police said one suspect is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet tall. He has a medium build and weighs between 150 and 180 pounds, and has dark hair, brown eyes and a mustache. Witnesses told police he wore dark clothing, a black mask and red gloves.

The second suspect is described as being 20 years old, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, weighing 150 to 180 pounds. He wore black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt with a red and black logo on the chest and white draw strings on the hood. He also wore a black baseball cap, black shoes with white soles and black gloves.

No one was hurt in the robberies. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call the SDPD’s Robbery Unit at (619) 531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.