A man who inappropriately touched three young girls at a North County coin laundry spot has pleaded guilty to related charges, according to the District Attorney's office.

Salvador Guillen Alcaraz, 41, was accused of grabbing the buttocks of an 11-year-old girl at a coin laundry on Rancho Santa Fe Road and Descanso Avenue in San Marcos in 2016, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO). He carried out two similar incidents at the same business prior to that incident.

On Monday, Alcaraz pleaded guilty to felony charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14 years of age and admitted to an allegation of substantial sexual conduct.

Authorities were able to catch Alcaraz after the 11-year-old snapped a photo of his license plate.

"She did it great in this instance. She kept her distance she was able to take a picture from quite a ways away and it helped us find the person who did this," said SDSO Sgt. Daniel Deese.

Alcaraz was later arrested at his home on Curry Comb Drive in San Marcos.

Officials said he was then identified as the suspect in two similar incidents reported at the same business in June and August 2016.

On June 21, 2016, an eight-year-old girl was inappropriately touched by Alcaraz, SDSO said. A six-year-old girl was also a victim.

Alcaraz has agreed to a 6-year stipulated state prison sentence. He will be supervised for 15 years by parole following his release.

He will have to register for life as a sex offender as part of the plea agreement.