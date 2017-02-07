Just another day in San Diego with another breathtaking, scenic view.

The secret's out. And it has been for a while.

San Diego, with its beaches, year-round sunshine and endless outdoor activities, has been named the No. 22 best place to live in the U.S., according to a recent US News & World Report ranking.

“San Diego offers world-class dining, professional sports and entertainment options typical of a large metro area, but the patchwork of distinct neighborhoods fosters strong community ties,” the ranking read.

We concur.

You might ask: Which cities beat out San Diego?

The ranking looks at the desirability of a city, how comfortably residents can afford to live, the job market, quality of life and migration trends.

Unsurprisingly, America’s Finest City scored a “perfect 10” in desirability, but took a huge hit when it came to living comfortably (a ranking of 4.4).

The ranking points out that San Diego offers a lower value than “similarly sized metro areas when you compare housing costs to median household income.” (Yes, we call that the “Sunshine Tax.”)

Overall, San Diego was given a score of 6.9 out of 10.

Our city was among three in California that made the top 25 and 10 statewide on the list.

San Jose ranked No.3 and San Francisco came in at No. 16. While both cities also have high cost of living, the ranking points out a much stronger job market and ability to afford housing.

