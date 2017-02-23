NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports on the special ceremony held Thursday to celebrate the designation of San Diego as a Coast Guard City.

San Diego is now a Coast Guard City - an honor bestowed to only 20 other cities.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer was all smiles as he accepted the presentation from U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Paul Zukunft.

The mayor in turn handed a key to the city to the admiral.

Faulconer said this designation has been a "long time coming" and reinforces how important the U.S. military is to our city. He also said it was the city's chance to thank the Coast Guard for many years of service.

San Diego earned the title after proving the city offered support to the Coast Guard including their welfare and recreational initiatives.

Moving forward, the mayor said he wants to continue strengthening the region's bond with San Diego-based Coast Guard crews.

The designation was done with the approval of the U.S. Congress. U.S. Rep. Scott Peters was on hand for the ceremony.

“The Coast Guard plays an integral role in defending the nation but also helping law enforcement locally with all sorts of issues around the bay and around the region,” Peters said.

San Diego is the third California city to receive the honor following Eureka (2000) and Alameda (2006).