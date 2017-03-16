A registered sex offender was sentenced Thursday for taking cell phone video of a 10-year-old girl inside a Walmart restroom last year.

Robert Becker followed a 10-year-old girl into a bathroom at a Walmart in El Cajon on Aug. 17, 2016, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

Then, he got into a stall next to the victim's and used his cell phone to record her while making lewd comments.

Becker was arrested after he was identified as the suspect through surveillance video.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

Deputies said they discovered Becker had entered the same bathroom a day before the reported incident and believed there could have been other victims.

According to Deputy District Attorney Chantal De Mauregne, Becker was already registered as a sex offender and was not supposed to be near children or film them at the time of the incident.

Mauregne told NBC 7 she was frustrated with the sentencing but it was the maximum sentence he could have received.