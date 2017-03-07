Meadowbrook Middle School in Poway was briefly placed under a shelter-in-place order Tuesday morning after two suspects attempted to break into a home near the campus, officials confirmed.

The school, located at 12320 Meadowbrook Ln., was told to shelter-in-place at around 10:10 a.m.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) Lt. Mike Munsey said two suspects had attempted to break into a home on Eisenhower Avenue, about a block from the school. The suspects escaped on foot and deputies launched a search in the area.

During the active investigation, the lieutenant said Meadowbrook Middle School was secured by going into shelter-in-place mode, as a precaution.

Parents whose children attend the school told NBC 7 they heard about the lockdown when their students began texting them to say they could hear helicopters surrounding their school. Some of them were scared, parents said.

Within about 20 minutes, the order was lifted, officials confirmed.

Munsey said the description of the suspects was limited. One was wearing a black hoodie and dark jeans, while the other wore a white or gray hoodie and dark pants.

No one was hurt.

Meadowbrook Middle School is part of the Poway Unified School District and serves students in grades six through eight.

Principal Miguel Carrillo told NBC 7 that a note about the incident will be distributed to parents Tuesday.

The note read, in part:

"In an abundance of caution, while the investigation was ongoing, we made the decision to have our students remain in their classrooms. Shortly thereafter, at approximately 10:30 a.m., our sheriff deputy who was on site lifted the shelter in place. Once the sheriff and staff determined there weren’t any unauthorized individuals on campus, or near campus, we determined it was safe to lift the shelter and continue with routine activities."

Carrillo’s note said having a deputy remain at the campus was an important part of safety procedures.

"We are thankful for the quick notification and for the deputy remaining with us throughout the situation,” he added in his note to parents. “Our students and staff implemented our safety procedures as we have practiced them in the past."