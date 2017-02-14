Poway Couple Wants Refund After Receiving Damaged Shutters

Kandy Millspaugh and her husband Rick only see problems when they look at their newly installed shutters.

“They have a lot of marks, nicks, paint splatter and those scratches on the side,” Kandy said.

The couple said they ordered the shutters from Danmer Shutters but each time they arrived, the shutters were damaged. After the third time, they said they wanted a refund and turned to NBC 7 Responds for help.

“They were dented; the front of the louvers, almost every last one of them had a dent in it,” Rick said.

He said they ordered shutters from Danmer Shutters three years ago and they were awesome. So, when the couple needed new shutters this time, they decided to go with the company again but Rick said things didn’t go smoothly this time around.

“About ten weeks after we first signed the contract, they scheduled to install the shutters,” Rick said.

According to Rick, that was a month after the promised deadline and after he and his wife rejected the first set of shutters, due to damage. When the second set of shutters arrived, the couple said they rejected them again for scratches and dents requiring them to order one more set.

Due to the difficulties and damaged product, Rick said he wanted his $500 deposit back.

“Somebody from the office called and said the owner of the company decided he was not going to give us a refund,” Rick said.

NBC 7 Responds reached out to Danmer Shutters and the next day, Jim Tortorelli, the President and CEO of Danmer Shutters, told us he personally called Rick and would issue him a full cash refund.

In an email, Tortorelli sent a statement that said, "We tried several times to fix the problems, however, if it is not acceptable to the homeowner, then we understand and will take responsibility for it. We have been in business for 40 years, and at the end of the day, we always act in the best interest of the customer."