Search Continues For Hit-and-Run Driver in Chollas View

Police are looking for the driver who took off moments after plowing into a woman in Chollas View.

The hit-and-run happened Saturday on 47th Street near Imperial Avenue.

San Diego police said a 63-year-old woman was walking across the street near the Trolley station outside of the crosswalk when she was hit by a dark gray Toyota Corolla. The driver sped off toward Imperial Avenue.

The crash was caught on camera.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Nina Hernandez has been living in the area for two years now and told NBC 7, she is concerned about the rate the cars speed on her street.

"They don't care, they just go fast," Hernandez explained Thursday evening, as she watched her 5-year-old daughter playing in front of her home.

Hernandez said she heard the tires screeching the night of the accident.

"I was sitting on the couch on the phone," she said.

"Like stopping, I guess like breaking," Hernandez described to NBC 7.

But this is not the first time the mother of two has experienced crashes in front of her home.

"Since I have been here, it's been like four wrecks, or more, maybe more," she said.

Hernandez stressed the accident was a tragedy and also said there is a problem on her street when it comes to jaywalking.

"Either you have to walk all the way down to Market, you know, to see if we cross, or down to Imperial," she said.

The newer model--2014 to 2016--Toyota Corolla involved in the crash has a missing passenger side mirror and has damage to the front of the car, police said.

Police urge anyone who may have information on the hit-and-run or the vehicle involved to contact them.