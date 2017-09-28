Surveillance video captured the dramatic seconds before a woman was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Chollas View on Sept. 23. The woman was crossing the street when the car barreled in, heading straight for her. (Published 39 minutes ago)

As a woman slowly walked across a street in southeast San Diego, a driver zipped by – heading straight for her – and the dramatic seconds leading to what would become a hit-and-run were captured on camera.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) released a two-second surveillance video Thursday showing those moments before the pedestrian was struck and badly injured. The hit-and-run happened Saturday at 1:30 a.m. on 47th Street in San Diego’s Chollas View community, about one-tenth of a mile from the 47th Street Station serviced by the trolley’s Orange Line.

In the clip, the victim – a 63-year-old woman whose name has not yet been released – can be seen walking into a lane, with her head turned looking towards something in the distance. As she starts to walk backward closer to the curb, an oncoming Toyota Corolla barrels into the frame and heads right into her.

Police said the woman was hit by the car, the impact launching her into the air. The driver fled the scene and was last seen traveling southbound on 47th Street towards Imperial Avenue.

The hit-and-run victim suffered serious injuries including several fractures to both of her legs, a fractured right hip, and a brain bleed. Five days later, she remains hospitalized but is expected to survive.

The driver remains at large. Investigators are hoping the video clip will bring forth more witnesses who can lead them to the suspect.

In the video, other cars can be seen parked in a field near the roadway. There are several people standing near those cars, some of them talking while the woman walks into the street.

Police said the suspect’s car is described as a dark grey Toyota Corolla, likely a 2014 to 2016 model. The car is missing its passenger side mirror and, as a result of the crash, sustained damage to its front bumper, hood, and windshield.

At this point, police do not have a description of the driver.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with details on the suspect or the suspect’s car can reach out to SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7813 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.