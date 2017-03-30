A pest control worker cleaning junk at an Escondido home apparently fell from side of the house and died, according to Escondido Police Sergeant Fred Cheatham.

The incident happened at approximately 1:40 p.m. on the 1400 block of Oak Hill Drive in Escondido at a house for sale by Renovation Realty.

Dewey Pest Control workers were working at the home at the time of the fatal fall.

One worker was clearing junk in an area and separated from his partner during their work.

When the worker went to find his partner an hour later, he found him with a gash to the head in a patio area, Cheatham said.

Though no one witnessed the fall, the worker appeared to have fallen from the house and died. The pest control worker believes his partner must have fallen over 10 feet.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

No other information was available.

