More than 80 artists set to rock San Diego at Wonderfront Festival

The Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival will rock San Diego's waterfront over the next three days, bringing acts such as Anderson .Paak, Khruangbin, Foster the People, Jason Mraz, Janelle Monae and many others to the city.

Set over several stages at Embarcadero Marina Park North, Seaport Village and Ruocco Park, the festival features set performances ranging from dance to rock, electronic, indie and soul.

"Wonderfront is a celebration of music, community, and the vibrant spirit of San Diego, and we're proud to support in elevating the festival experience this year, making it more seamless and engaging than ever," said Stephen Partridge, president and co-founder of Events.com. "With such a fantastic lineup and enhanced features, we're excited to deliver an unforgettable weekend that brings people together along the stunning waterfront backdrop."

Friday's performances include headliner performances by Peggy Gou and Daniel Ceasar, along with acts throughout the day by names such as Duke Dumont, Isaiah Rashad, Overmono and Freddie Gibbs.

"We are excited to bring together a diverse, top-tier lineup for 2025, and our goal is to create a seamless, unforgettable festival experience," said Paul Thornton, Wonderfront's founder and executive producer. "Wonderfront is not just a festival, it's an opportunity to celebrate community, culture, and the natural beauty of our city."

The event continues Saturday with Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Foster the People headlining, with other performances by Janelle Monae, Portugal. The Man, SiR, Neon Trees and STRFKR.

Beyond the main stages, Wonderfront will feature "Next Wave" performances by up-and-coming artists such as Bombargo, Timmy Skelly, Boostive, Three Legged Dog, Porcelain and Jordo Arnott. An "Electric Lounge," bigger than last year, will house EDM beats throughout the three-day fest.

On Sunday, Khruangbin, Jason Mraz and Gary Clark, Jr. will headline, with supporting performances throughout the day by bands such as The Fray, 4 Non Blondes, Julein Baker & Torres, Leon Thomas and La Lom.

The performance by 4 Non Blondes, the band behind 90s mega-hit "What's Up," will be the first by the band in 31 years.