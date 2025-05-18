Caltrans

Caltrans closing 47th Street for bridge work project

Local access to Scott Dr, Alpha Street, Magnus Way, Solola Avenue and Ladner Street will remain open.

A road closed sign

Caltrans will begin a project on 47th Street early Sunday morning that will affect drivers.

Contractors will close 47th Street from Alpha Street to Scott Drive from Sunday, May 18th at 3am to Monday, May 19th at 5am for bridge work on I-805.  Local access to Scott Drive, Alpha Street, Magnus Way, Solola Avenue and Ladner Street will remain open. Northbound and Southbound I-805 on-and-off-ramps will close intermittently.

This article tagged under:

CaltransI-805
