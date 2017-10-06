With its small shops and indie eateries, San Diegans know North Park is a hipster haven but now the community has been ranked among the “Hottest Hipster Markets” in the nation for homebuyers.

Realtor.com, with help from Yelp, put together a list of the most in-demand housing markets in America with the highest concentration of “hipster” businesses for homebuyer looking to embrace indie culture.

Turns out, the North Park zip code – 92104 – ranks No. 3 in the country for “Hipster Markets.” The study cites artisanal coffee, avocado toast and independent record stores as contributing factors in so-called hipster communities.

For its part, North Park, tucked in San Diego's uptown area, is known for its “shop small” vibe, with tiny, trendy coffee shops, boutiques, art galleries and craft breweries lining 30th Street and University Avenue.

Each year, on the Saturday in November after Black Friday, the community partakes in Small Business Saturday, highlighting local artisans and their unique goods. By the way, you know you’re in North Park when you’ve seen the large “North Park” sign at University Avenue and 29th Street.

Other hot hipster hangouts for homebuyers include, in order:

Columbus, Ohio (43202)

Seattle, Washington (98122)

Fort Wayne, Indiana (46802)

Rochester, New York (14620)

San Francisco, California (94117)

Long Beach, California (90814)

Louisville, Kentucky (40217)

Grand Rapids, Michigan (49506)

Colorado Springs, Colorado (17820)

According to Realtor.com's research into hipsters in housing markets, the presence of a strong hipster culture in a community can indicate a hot housing market.

The markets on this list, including North Park, show healthy buyer demand, with homes selling in an average of 30 days, the company said. The homes in those zip codes are highly sought after by millennials ages 25 to 34.

The data compiled by Yelp for the list factors in the mentions of the term “hipster” in reviews of businesses in communities such as music venues, dive bars, restaurants, barbershops, vinyl record shops and more.

Merriam-Webster defines the term hipster as "a person who is unusually aware of and interested in new and unconventional patterns (as in jazz or fashion)."