Switzerland, anyone?

Getting to Switzerland from San Diego just got easier: Edelweiss Air – the newest airline to serve the San Diego International Airport – has just launched a new nonstop service that takes travelers straight to Zurich.

On Friday evening, the inaugural nonstop flight from Zurich will arrive at the San Diego International Airport. The inaugural outbound flight from San Diego to Zurich will depart from the airport at 6:40 p.m.

According to the Edelweiss Air website, the flight from Zurich to San Diego clocks in at around 12 hours and five minutes. There’s a nine-hour time difference between America’s Finest City and Zurich.

The airline operates in conjunction with Swiss International Air Lines. The San Diego Airport Authority said the flight would also be able to take San Diegans, via Zurich, to other destinations in Europe.

This marks the second nonstop San Diego to Europe flight to debut at the San Diego International Airport in just over a month. In early May, Condor Airlines launched its new nonstop service between San Diego and Frankfurt, Germany.

While the flights are certainly convenient for travelers, the nonstop services may also give a boost to San Diego’s tourism and economy.

For information about this flight, travelers can call Edelweiss Air at (877) 359-7947.