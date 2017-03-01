Muslim Internment Style Posters Found on UCSD Campus

Flyers about Muslim internment camps were found posted on campus at the University of California, San Diego Wednesday, NBC 7 confirmed.

The posting on a billboard took the form of Internment Notices, which signaled the roundup of thousands of Japanese Americans during World War II.

But these notices targeted Muslims.

NBC 7 discovered a flyer hanging on the bulletin board inside Argo Hall, a residential hall in Revelle College at UCSD.

It called for the evacuation of members of the Islamic faith living in San Diego County.

In part, the poster read:

"All Muslim persons, both alien and non-alien, will be evacuated from the above disignated area by 12:00 o'clock noon Wednesday, April 8, 2017. No Muslim person will be permitted to enter or leave the above discribed area after 8:00 a.m., Thursday, April 2, 2017, without obtaining special persmission from the Provost Marshal at the Civil Control Station..."

Students who spoke to NBC 7 Wednesday evening said they were outraged at the flyers and the tone it took about the Japanese internment.

“To mock it and to make fun of it or to even take it seriously is messed up it's just wrong,” one student, only identified as Kra Bars said.

"It should be taken seriously because this is not a joke,” freshmen Silvina Rodriguez said.

"It’s not right, they shouldn't be allowed to do any of this,” Argo Hall resident Rosa Moreno said.

The Triton, a newspaper at UCSD said flyers were also found hanging at Thurgood Marshall College, another one of the university's six colleges.

Marshall College, the third college founded on campus in 1970, was named after Thurgood Marshall, the first black U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

UC San Diego has a history of racial unrest--in 2010, the Compton Cookout party that mocked Black History month drew backlash and sparked protests on campus.

In two other incidents in the following weeks, a noose was found hanging in a campus library and a KKK-style hood was placed on a statue outside the main campus library.

“Campus is one of the most accepting places in the country,” student Kra Bars said.

It's not known how long the flyers have been hanging on campus.

"You find it offensive, yes, and I am pretty sure that's not the only one posted,” freshmen Lizbeth Ibarra said, tearing down one of the posters.

Students said Argo Hall is co-ed and has about 700 students of diverse backgrounds living there.

NBC 7 reached out to UCSD for comment or whether campus police are investigating but have not heard back yet.