Motel Guests Evacuated After Driver Crashes into Building | NBC 7 San Diego
Motel Guests Evacuated After Driver Crashes into Building

By Brie Stimson

    Guests in eight rooms have been evacuating from the Bay Inn and Suites Motel in Midway after a driver crashed into the side of the building Sunday evening, according to San Diego police.

    The driver took out a support beam when he crashed, compromising the structural integrity of the building.

    He fled but officers arrested him soon after.

    The motel is located at Midway Drive and Wing Street. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 26 minutes ago

