A car plowed into an office building in Mission Valley Friday morning but when authorities got to the scene, the driver was nowhere to be found.

The wreckage was first reported just after 6:45 a.m. outside a building at 2275 Rio Bonito Way. The car appeared to have veered off the roadway, through some bushes and into the windows of a building for Blue Shield of California.

The wrecked car landed on its nose, sticking up vertically, resting on the side of the building. Several windows were shattered; the back tires of the car poked through the shattered glass and ended up partially inside the office.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) worked to stabilize the car from the outside and inside of the building. Due to how it landed, officials said the removal process would take a while as they figured out how to tow the car.

Officials the driver of the car was not immediately located.

A structural engineer was requested at the scene to evaluate the integrity of the building and determine whether it was safe for people to go inside.

No one was hurt in the crash.