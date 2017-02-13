An elderly woman who died after being struck by a car in Escondido last week was identified Monday.

Arlene Anderson, age 83, was hit by a car at about 10:21 p.m. last Wednesday near E Vermont Avenue and S Juniper Street., according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Despite fire personnel using life-saving measures on Anderson, she died shortly after at the scene, according to the Escondido Police Department.

Police initially said the crash was a hit and run, but the vehicle and driver were then located at the scene. Escondido police say the driver was an 18-year-old man driving west on Vermont Avenue from Juniper Street in his vehicle.

Alcohol or drugs were not considered a factor in the fatal crash, according to Escondido police.

A traffic investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash can call Escondido police officer Mike Nelson at the Traffic Divison, or call the anonymous tip line at 760-743-8477.