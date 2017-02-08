A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Escondido Wednesday night, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The crash occurred at 10:21 p.m. on E Vermont Avenue and S Juniper Street.

The woman suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

Police said initially the incident was reported to be a hit-and-run but they located the vehicle at the scene of the crash

Traffic on Vermont Avenue was shut down between Juniper and Naranja streets.

No other information was available.

