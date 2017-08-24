San Diego County sheriff's deputies are investigating a law enforcement involved shooting that left one suspect dead, one suspect still on the loose in Lemon Grove.

Around 1:30 a.m. La Mesa police officers were on patrol near Fletcher Parkway and Baltimore when they saw a grey Ford sedan stopped at a green light with the door open.

An officer got out to inspect what was going on. He heard some screams from inside the car. The door slammed and the sedan led the officer on a pursuit through La Mesa and Spring Valley.

At that point, deputies joined the pursuit as it continued through Spring Valley into Lemon Grove.

The sedan stopped on Rebecca Way and three suspects ran from the car.

“Deputies and officers involved said they heard some gunshots at that time,” San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Kenn Nelson.

A San Diego police officer K-9 unit was deployed.

“There was an active bite on that suspect,” Nelson said.

That suspect started firing a handgun at the deputies and officers on scene, Nelson said.

“There were four law enforcement officers that returned fire on the suspect, striking him and killing him on scene,” he said.

Two were La Mesa police officers, one sheriff's sergeant, and one officer from San Diego police, Nelson said.

A second suspect was taken into custody and was being questioned.

A third suspect was still on the loose.

The suspect killed in the shooting has not been identified.

Nelson said there were no indications this shooting was related to the shooting of an off-duty sheriff's deputy in the Gaslamp Quarter on August 7.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.