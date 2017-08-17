Ray Pitoau, 37, is suspected of shooting an off-duty deputy in San Diego. He escaped an hours long standoff and is still at large.

After an hours-long SWAT standoff, the man accused of shooting an off-duty sheriff's deputy is still at large.

A combined reward up to $6,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in this case, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Ray Pitoau, 37, was the target of a five hour-long SWAT standoff in Spring Valley last week. SDPD officers used flash bangs, a k-9 team and a robot to try and catch him. Once SWAT officers finally entered the house, there was no trace of Pitoau.

San Diego Police investigators have asked the public to be on the lookout for Pitoau, who is considered armed and dangerous, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

SWAT Standoff Underway in Spring Valley

NBC 7's Omari Fleming has the latest on an ongoing SWAT standoff in Spring Valley. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017)

He is suspected of shooting an off-duty sheriff's deputy in the Gaslamp area on Aug. 7. Crime Stopper officials said Pitoau is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 225 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a large "SD" tattoo on his upper right chest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call San Diego police at (619)531-2000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888)580-8477.

Crime Stoppers has offered up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. The Deputy Sheriff's Association of San Diego County is also offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.