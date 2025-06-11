This Oceanside baby was a newborn when he was last seen. Is this how he looks now?

A decades-old abduction case involving a newborn infant from Oceanside is being re-opened by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Officials said on Tuesday that they believe there’s a good chance Kevin Verville Jr. is alive and about to celebrate his 45th birthday.

Kevin was just 17 days old when he was kidnapped in July 1980 by a woman who called herself “Sheila” and claimed she was a social worker for an agency called Help, which assisted young military families with infants. The agency doesn’t exist.

The suspect, who was in her 20s at the time and had red or blond curly hair and wore eyeglasses, had gone door-to-door in a military housing complex called Sterling Homes, allegedly “baby shopping.” As many as 40 families were contacted before she set her sights on the Vervilles.

“She was knocking on doors until she could find the specific baby that she was looking for,” said Angeline Hartmann of NCMEC.

The kidnapper appeared to be looking for a child who was part Filipino. kevin's mother was from the Philippines, so he was a perfect fit, investigators believe.

A day or two after meeting the Verville family, the phony social worker returned to the home and said she needed to take the infant to her office to be measured and so the proper forms could be filled out. The baby’s mother got in the back of "Sheila’s" car, which stopped in front of another home, allegedly to pick up another mother and her infant. The woman pretending to be a social worker asked Angelina to knock on the door and said she would watch the baby. When Angelina walked to the door, though, the car sped off with the baby they called Junior strapped in his car seat.

Angelina Verville, who didn’t think to get a license plate number, was devastated, of course, and so was her husband. They worked with Oceanside Police and the FBI for weeks, but their baby was never found.

“The female that potentially did the abduction could have suffered a loss of a child or couldn’t get pregnant or had some kind of trauma in her own life,” Acting FBI Special Agent in Charge Houtan Moshrefi said on Tuesday.

Moshrefi said the kidnapper likely took good care of the infant.

“I hope that they had love in their heart and Kevin is alive and well, and a productive member of society,” Moshrefi said.

The case is getting a closer look now because of a little sister Kevin Verville, Jr. never knew.

Angelica Ramsey was born 5 years after her big brother was abducted. Her life was lived in the shadow of shattered parents who were devastated after his kidnapping.

Ramsey decided to start searching for her brother through DNA sites like 23 and Me, and then she reached out to the FBI to see if there were any developments in her brother’s case. She believes DNA technology will lead to a family reunion.

“There are people that love him that have never met him, and he’s loved by everyone, and we just want to meet him,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey worried that her parents, now in their 60s will never get a chance to see their firstborn. Her mother has suffered two strokes and is no longer ambulatory or verbal. Her father’s body is also showing the signs of wear-and-tear from being in the military.

“I think it would be devastating if either of them passed before we found him," Ramsay said.

The FBI and the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children are working together to spread the word about Kevin's kidnapping and to share an image of what he may look like now. They're asking that anyone with information please call the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI or email in any tips.

You can also contact the NCMEC at 800-843-5678.