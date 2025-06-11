Jury convicts San Diego police officer of domestic violence charge

A San Diego police officer accused of domestic violence against his now ex-girlfriend was found guilty on one count of domestic battery on Tuesday.

Seth Tate, 33, faces a total of five counts. He was found not guilty on two counts of the same charge, but the jury could not reach a verdict on two other criminal counts, resulting in a mistrial.

He was arrested in March 2024 and later charged in five separate incidents that allegedly occurred between Tate and the woman, who dated for a few months. Tate had been with the San Diego Police Department for nearly three years and was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Deputy District Attorney Carlos Campbell, who described Tate as "jealous," "volatile," and "erratic" throughout their brief relationship, told jurors that Tate kicked the woman on one occasion and on others forcefully grabbed her by the arms, leaving bruises.

Campbell also described another incident in which the woman and Tate were in an Uber and he allegedly grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head into one of the car's windows.

The ex-girlfriend was the first witness to testify, telling jurors, "His mood seemed to shift on a dime" and that he was frequently jealous when she was around other men.

Though she recognized his behavior was problematic, she said, "I excused it because he was a cop. He's a good guy."

Campbell also said the woman was "not the first person he had been physically violent with." He said Tate pushed his one-time fiancée while she was on a staircase, but the woman was able to catch herself before tumbling down the stairs. The prosecutor said that prompted the woman to immediately call off their engagement and contact police.

But Tate's defense attorney, Sean Jones, argued that, unlike the typical protocol for domestic violence investigations, San Diego police did not question Tate to get his side of the story before arresting him.

When the allegations from Tate's fiancée surfaced, that incident did not result in prosecution because those investigators questioned Tate, as well as his accuser, according to the attorney.

Jones urged jurors to look at both sides and take into account that most of the alleged crimes lacked corroborating witnesses.

The defense attorney said the only incident in which others were present was the Uber incident, as a group of the couple's friends were also in the vehicle. But Jones said none of the other people could back up the woman's allegations when questioned by investigators.

The attorney said that during many of the alleged incidents, both his client and his ex-girlfriend were physical with one another, and often Tate was restraining the woman to prevent her from physically attacking him.

Tate remains out of custody. Court will resume on Friday.