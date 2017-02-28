An increased sense of confidence—that's how many San Diegans reacted in response to President Donald Trump's first address to Congress on Tuesday.

But others told NBC 7 they are keeping their guard up and are waiting to hear more about the fine print in his policies.

"Home run tonight. He did exactly what he needed to do," said Coronado resident and veteran, John Bowen.

Bowen voted for President Trump and told NBC 7 he agrees with a lot of his policies, but at times, his delivery can be a little harsh.

"It's his nature to be who he's been for the last two months and who we saw on the campaign trail, that's who he is," he said. "I think that there's going to be a lot more people who are in the middle or even on the other side of the fence who are going to go, ‘well, okay, I'm going to give this guy a little more leash.'"

But some still have concerns, especially about the president's immigration enforcement, such as Dr. Bill Jenkins who has helped thousands of refugees just in the last year.

Dr. Jenkins told NBC 7 the president's policy will only benefit the wealthy.

"If you can prove to our administration that you don't need any help, then we'll let you come into our country. That to me, is not caring for the poor, and it's not going to solve our immigration system."

Bowen said it will also be interesting to see how much President Trump's speech helps him with his approval rating. The latest numbers showed his job approval rating stands at just 44 percent.