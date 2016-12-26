Gigantic balloons filled the air as the 2015 Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade took over Harbor Drive along the Embarcadero on Dec. 30. Marching bands and floats also took center stage as spectators took in the highly-anticipated show.

If you're looking for a prime vantage point to enjoy one of the largest balloon parades in America's finest city, the County's Waterfront Park has got you covered.

The Port of San Diego's Holiday Bowl Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The event will feature world-class marching bands, magnificent floats, entertaining drill teams and a sequence of gigantic balloons, according to the event's web page.

The parade's organizers anticipate over 100,000 spectators enjoying the parade, according to County officials. The balloons and marching bands will head south along Harbor Drive and finish at the corner of Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway close to Seaport Village.

With large crowds to compete with, it is important to plan ahead and consider the best viewing area to watch from. County officials say the parking spaces at the Port of San Diego will charge premium prices, so the use of public transportation is highly recommended.

One block east of the Waterfront park, the County Center/Little Italy trolley stop is located nearby. The segments of Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway will be closed starting at 7:45 a.m., said County officials. Parade viewing will be limited by the grandstand and television coverage area on the park's extreme southwest corner.

Some rules to keep in mind are: no alcohol or smoking (including e-cigarettes) allowed. Also, do not bring glass or try to barbecue food at the park.

County officials say it's great to bring picnics, lawn chairs, sunscreen, blankets and canopies. Fountains will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The park closes at 10 p.m.

If festival-goers would like more information about the Waterfront Park, they can visit sdparks.org or call (619)232-7275.