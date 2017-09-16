A homeless man was brutally beaten by a man with a skateboard in this alley off El Cajon Boulevard in North Park on Saturday morning.

A sleeping homeless man suffered serious head injuries Saturday when an unknown man attacked him in a North Park alley, brutally beating him with a skateboard.

The attack – which the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said was seemingly unprovoked – happened just after 4:30 a.m. in a south alley off El Cajon Boulevard, behind a Jack in the Box restaurant.

Police said a 55-year-old transient was sleeping when, suddenly, a man hit him several times on the head with a skateboard.

Witnesses told investigators they saw the suspect flee in a white Honda, leaving the victim injured on the street. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, his condition was unknown.

Police said the suspect was described as a man between 19 and 26 years old, with shoulder-length hair. The 6-foot-tall man was wearing gray shorts.

No one else was harmed in the attack. The investigation is ongoing.