The unprovoked attack happened just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday in an alley off El Cajon Boulevard

By Monica Garske

    Ramon Galindo/NBC 7
    A homeless man was brutally beaten by a man with a skateboard in this alley off El Cajon Boulevard in North Park on Saturday morning.

    A sleeping homeless man suffered serious head injuries Saturday when an unknown man attacked him in a North Park alley, brutally beating him with a skateboard.

    The attack – which the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said was seemingly unprovoked – happened just after 4:30 a.m. in a south alley off El Cajon Boulevard, behind a Jack in the Box restaurant.

    Police said a 55-year-old transient was sleeping when, suddenly, a man hit him several times on the head with a skateboard.

    Witnesses told investigators they saw the suspect flee in a white Honda, leaving the victim injured on the street. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. As of 9 a.m. Saturday, his condition was unknown.

    Police said the suspect was described as a man between 19 and 26 years old, with shoulder-length hair. The 6-foot-tall man was wearing gray shorts.

    No one else was harmed in the attack. The investigation is ongoing.

