Grading San Diego County on Infrastructure

The emergency at the Lake Oroville dam has put a renewed spotlight on infrastructure in San Diego.

Tuesday, the County of San Diego is putting an item before its board which would seek an additional $30 million annually to maintain roads. Additionally, on Monday, California Gov. Jerry Brown called for more infrastructure analysis and more funding for infrastructure.

A Country representative told NBC 7 it needs an additional $50 million dollars to make improvements.

In San Diego County alone, $69.2 million has been identified for maintenance in the next five years.

These are projects like the Woodside Avenue Flood Control Project in Lakeside. It started in the Spring of 2015 and replaced 2400 feet of undersized storm drain pipes.

The project came with a $15 million price tag. Just around the corner is a street that floods constantly: Lemon Crest Drive.

The water usually comes straight down a small creek between two homes.

It moves so quickly, one neighbor said he has seen kids come down here on inner-tubes.

For people on this street, it’s not so much fun. Many have sand bag walls to protect their property.

For commuters, it is not much better. Traffic backs up and commuters run the risk of stalling out in the high water.

The County said it would take $8 million dollars to fix this street and that construction is likely years from completion due to funding.