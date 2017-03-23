Former Trump University Students to Get Refund

NEW YORK - MAY 23: Real estate mogul Donald Trump (R) speaks as university president Michael Sexton (L) looks on during a news conference announcing the establishment of Trump University May 23, 2005 in New York City. Trump University will consist of on-line courses, CD-ROMS and other learning programs for business professionals. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Thousands of former Trump University students could get refunds equaling 80 percent of their tuition.

The President last year agreed to settle allegations of fraud at his now defunct university.

Court papers filed late Thursday afternoon confirm that students who paid for a three-day seminar and "Gold Elite" program would each get a refund of about $30,000.

Almost 4,000 former students would qualify for that 80 percent refund.

They joined a class action lawsuit against Trump and his Trump University.

Two of those former students are challenging the settlement.

You can view the full documents here.

But attorneys for the other plaintiffs said the settlement agreed to by President Trump is an excellent outcome for all the disgruntled former students.

“The numbers are in, and they end any debate about the fairness of this Settlement,” the lawyers wrote in their latest legal motion. “No rational actor could expect to do better at trial, especially in a case where…Class Members may have been required to put up individualized proof of their damages to get any relief."

They also note that the two dissenters make up just 0.05 percent of the class action.

A judge will hear those objections and is expected to approve or reject the proposed settlement at a hearing next week at San Diego’s federal courthouse.

According to the lawsuits, Trump University is accused of misleading students with unfulfilled promises of teaching them the secret to being successful in the real estate business.