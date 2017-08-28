First Day of School For Thousands of San Diego Students

It’s the first day of school for thousands of students in San Diego.

More than 111,000 students begin the fall semester Monday in the San Diego Unified School District.

Among the changes this academic year, all schools will have its own Wellness Plan.

Parents will be able to get involved, and help put together a fitness and nutrition plan with their children.

The district is implementing the No Place For Hate program in all of its schools, as a result of a new partnership with the Anti-Defamation League.

The semester also begins with Sequoia Elementary School as the district’s newest Visual and Performing Arts magnet school.

It’s also the first day of classes at local colleges, including San Diego State University and Cal State San Marcos.

SDSU welcomes 11,000 new students to campus, which includes 5,300 freshmen, 3,200 transfer students and 2,000 graduate and doctoral students.



