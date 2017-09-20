Fire Sparks Inside Otay Mesa Home: SDFD

Crews were responding to a house fire in Otay Mesa Wednesday night.

The fire began at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Vista San Francisquito across Vista San Guadalupe, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found flames and smoke coming from the home.

At this time, there is no word on injuries.

No other information was available.

