FBI Director Comey Dismisses Trump Wiretapping Accusations

FBI Director James Comey delivers his opening statements during a March 20, 2017, House Intelligence Committee hearing concerning Russia's meddling. Monday's hearing is the first to be held in public on alleged Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

During a lengthy House Intelligence Committee briefing Monday, FBI Director James Comey announced there's no evidence backing President Trump's accusations on Twitter that former President Obama wiretapped the Trump Tower.

Comey also confirmed that Russian interference in the 2016 election is under investigation, along with potential links to the Trump campaign.

Calling the high-level situation "an unusual circumstance", Comey set aside FBI protocol to confirm the ongoing investigation.

He withheld specifics -- deepening a tale of intrigue that's getting global attention.

Trump’s Twitter claims that President Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped were quickly dismissed.

"I have no information that supports those tweets,” Comey said, “and we have looked carefully inside the FBI. "

Asked Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the committee’s ranking member: "President Obama couldn't order a wiretap of anyone?"

"No president could,” Comey replied.

The director said the FBI has been investigating Russian involvement in the 2016 election since last July.

"That includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and Russian government,” Comey said, “and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia's efforts."

Before the briefing, President Trump attacked those allegations on Twitter, writing: “Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story – as an excuse for running a terrible campaign.”

Later, the White House stood its ground.

"You can continue to look for something,” press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters, “but continuing to look for something that doesn't exist doesn't matter."

Also under investigation are a flood of classified information leaks – an issue that Comey addressed as follows: “This can be deterred and it's deterred by locking people up."

So far, the investigation has no timeline for wrapping up.

Senate Judiciary Committee members had been complaining about not getting enough answers from the FBI.

They now expect to get a classified letter this week.

Another House Intelligence hearing is scheduled for March 28.