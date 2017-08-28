Excessive Heat Warning Issued for San Diego, Riverside and Imperial Counties

An excessive heat warning was issued Monday for San Diego, Riverside, and Imperial counties.

The warning is effective from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 p.m. Wednesday.

In San Diego County, residents may see high temperatures between 98 to 108 degrees. Communities affected include Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, and Poway, according to the National Weather Service.

"This afternoon is going to be a hot one. Sizzling hot," said NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu.

Even coastal areas were under a heat advisory with temperatures expected in the mid-80s, she said.

In southeast California, including the Imperial Valley and the lower elevations of Joshua Tree National Park, temperatures are expected to reach highs of 108 to 115 degrees.

For those people who live without air conditioning, the county has made "Cool Zones" available. Here's a list of current locations that will provide relief from the heat. They include libraries and recreational centers across the county.

Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars.

Drink more water than usual and avoid alcohol, sugar, and caffeine.

The hot weather is expected until Thursday.