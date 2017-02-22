Investigators have made an arrest in the mysterious killing of a young woman whose body was found dumped on the side of a road in San Diego's North County more than one month ago.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) Lt. Kenn Nelson confirmed that an arrest was made late Tuesday in connection with the homicide of Antonia Herrera, 23.

Suspect Paul Castro, 27, a resident of Las Vegas, was arrested Tuesday by homicide detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He’s a documented gang member, authorities said.

Castro is currently in custody in Las Vegas. He will be extradited back to San Diego to face charges in the murder of Herrera.

'Someone Has to Know Something': Family of Woman Found Dead Near Escondido

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department identified 2a woman whose body was dumped on the side of a road in unincorporated Escondido last Thursday. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017)

Herrera's body was found on Jan. 12 on the side of the 27600 block of Champagne Boulevard in unincorporated Escondido. Her sudden death left her family searching for clues, trying to figure out who was the last person to see her alive.

In an interview in January, Herrera's family told NBC 7 the victim, in her last few months alive, had feared for her life. She was so concerned, she even took out a life insurance policy on herself just a few months before her death.

"Someone has to know something," said Tinamarie Herrera, the victim's sister.

Eliza King, Herrera's roommate at San Pasqual Academy told NBC 7 she had seen Herrera about a week before her death, during classes for an internship program.

Body Found in Escondido May Have Been Dumped There: SDSO

NBC 7's Katia-Lopez Hodoyan is outside of the The San Diego County Sheriff's Department headquarters with more on the story. (Published Friday, Jan. 13, 2017)

"She was working on getting her life together," King told NBC 7.

King said Herrera had told her she was staying with a male friend for the week.

"She mentioned that she went to stay with a guy so that she could have a way to get to the training," King said.

She added that Herrera told her she felt uncomfortable staying with the male friend, but it was only for a short time and then she would be back at her apartment in San Marcos.

King said Herrera was loved and "valued."

"We valued her, people love her and it's just not fair," King said.