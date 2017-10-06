Encinitas Man Accused of Driving Away After Striking Woman

A mother struck by a hit-and-run driver while returning home from work Friday evening is fighting for her life. NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports. (Published Monday, Sept. 25, 2017)

An Encinitas man is out on bail, accused of striking a woman, stopping briefly and then fleeing the scene, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. The woman is now fighting for her life and her family called the driver’s actions inexcusable.

Ashley Mullins Lane was crossing Encinitas Boulevard on her way to catch the coaster Friday, September 22 when she was hit by a white, Ford F-15 pickup.

The 33-year-old mother has been hospitalized since the collision with serious head, spine, pelvis and limb injuries. Deputies said Lane has also suffered three strokes.

The driver sought in the collision turned himself into the authorities on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., deputies said.

Justin Walt Parker was booked on one charge of hit and run with serious bodily injury and an unrelated gun charge. He was released Friday on $250,000 bail.

A search warrant served at a custom automotive shop in Riverside uncovered Parker's truck and additional evidence according to investigators. The truck had already been repaired, deputies said.

During a search warrant at Parker’s home, investigators also uncovered two large-capacity rifle magazines.

In an online statement, Lane’s family confirmed the news of the arrest.

“Accidents happen, but fleeing the scene and leaving someone who is hurt is inexcusable,” the family said. “This is not the end. Ashley will have months, and possibly even years, of recovery ahead of her.”

Lane's family has set up an online funding page to help with medical bills as she had a temporary lapse in her medical insurance coverage. Those wishing to donate can click here.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to contact the North Coastal Traffic Division at (760) 966-3544 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.