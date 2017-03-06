NBC 7's Chris Chan reports on plans to name the U.S. Post Office in Chula Vista, California in honor of J.D. DeGuzman, the SDPD police officer killed in the line of duty in 2016.

Eastlake Post Office to Be Named in Honor of Slain SDPD Officer

The U.S. Post Office in the Eastlake community of Chula Vista, California will be named in honor of Jonathan “JD” DeGuzman, the San Diego police officer killed last year in the line of duty.

DeGuzman was shot and killed in July 2016 during the stop of a gang member in Southeast San Diego.

He had dedicated his life to law enforcement and protecting the community.

Joining the force in 2000, he patrolled neighborhoods, worked on the SWAT team and on the elite gang suppression unit.

There will be a dedication ceremony at the building on the corner of Kuhn Drive and Miller Drive in Eastlake beginning at 10:30 a.m. NBC 7 will bring you video on our midday news beginning at 11 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Susan Davis (D – District) and San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman and Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy will attend.