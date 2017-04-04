San Diego’s dining scene will be hoppin’ on Easter Sunday (April 16), including some landmark locales like The Prado at Balboa Park and the Hotel Del Coronado. Here’s a guide to Easter brunch at some very well-known local eateries.

Hotel Del Coronado

(1500 Orange Ave., Coronado, CA 92118)

The Hotel Del Coronado’s Crown Room and Ocean View Ballroom will each host Champagne Brunch buffets on Easter Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., respectively. Brunch costs $135 per adult and $50 for children ages 6 to 10 in the Crown Room, and $125 for adults and $50 for children in the Ocean View Ballroom. Kids age 5 and under eat for free, with a paying adult. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling (619) 522-8490. After brunch, hop on over to The Del's Windsor Lawn for some Easter egg hunts, divided into rounds for kids ages 1 to 12. There, a "Donutland" area at the Sunset Bar will serve fresh doughnuts, coffee and Bloody Marys. Reservations for the egg hunt are also required; call (619) 522-8815 to secure those spots for your kiddos.

Your #SanDiegoGram Photos

The Prado at Balboa Park

(1549 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101)

Celebrate Easter at The Prado located in the heart of Balboa Park. This year, Champagne Buffet Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., priced at $64.95 for adults and $17.95 for kids ages 6 to 12. Kids 6 and under eat free. The buffet will boast a variety of omelets, eggs benedict, a pancake station, a whipped potato bar, salads, a seafood station, a dim-sum station and lots of decadent desserts, including a chocolate fountain. For reservations, call (619) 557-9441, ext. 1.

Mister A’s

(2550 5th Ave., #406, San Diego, CA 92103)

Scenic, elegant Mister A’s will offer a three-course, prix fixe menu on Easter Sunday filled with seasonal favorites. Your choice of starters include lobster bisque, house made crepes, black tiger shrimp on polenta and more, followed by entrées such as eggs benedict topped with crab meat or short rib, or buttermilk fried chicken and waffles. The meal ends with sweet indulgences such as strawberry shortcake or a trio of doughnuts. Brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $59.50 per person. Reservations can be made by calling (619) 239-1377. If you can, snag a window seat. The view of the San Diego skyline is breathtaking.

The Westgate Hotel

(1055 Second Ave., San Diego, CA 92101)

The Westgate Hotel in downtown San Diego plans to host traditional Easter Champagne Brunch – complete with fresh seafood, made to-order omelets, carving stations and a special kids’ station – from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brunch is $89 for adults and $35 for children 12 and under, plus tax and gratuity. A face painting artist will be on-hand to entertain the kids, and the little ones will also be treated to a visit from the Easter Bunny. Reservations can be made online, or by calling (800) 522-1564.

The US GRANT

(326 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101)

From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., The US GRANT will host its Easter Brunch Buffet in its famous Presidential Ballroom. The menu includes soups, salads, seafood, prime meats and housemade pastries, as well as a breakfast ravioli station and french toast station. The tasty affair will also boast plenty of brunch beverage options including mimosas and chef de bar Cory Alberto's specialty carrot cocktail. Patrons will sip and savor their holiday meal while enjoying live music by the Ira Gonzalez Trio and an instrumental jazz group. Activities for the kids this year include visits with the Easter Bunny, a photobooth and kids craft station. Easter brunch is $78 for adults, $69 for seniors and $39 for children ages 4 to 12. Reservations are required; call (619) 744-2039.

Bali Hai Restaurant

(2230 Shelter Island Dr.)

The Bali Hai Restaurant on Shelter Island will host Champagne Easter Brunch with a Polynesian flare from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The mouthwatering menu includes Brioche French Toast, a carving station and Luau favorites like blackened mahi with pickled mango sauce, vegetable fried rice and Island Macaroni Salad. There will also be a plethora of island-inspired desserts including Hawaiian sweet bread pudding and coconut cupcakes. Brunch costs $48 for adults and $18 for children ages 6 to 12. Kids 5 and under eat free. Reservations are strongly recommended by calling (619) 222-1181.

The Marine Room

(2000 Spindrift Drive, La Jolla, CA 92037)

For more than 75 years, this seaside staple in La Jolla has been known for its incredible views and the pounding surf that creates dramatic displays outside the restaurant’s windows. On Easter Sunday, The Marine Room will serve its holiday brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The menu includes breakfast fare like leek goat cheese frittata and first course options like sweet potato orzo salad. Main course items include Signature Spindrift Seafood Crepes and many, many other items. A dessert station tops off the buffet. The holiday meal costs $72 for adults and $36 for kids; reservations are required and can be made online here.

Tom Ham’s Lighthouse

(2150 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego, CA 92101)

One of San Diego’s best-known architectural landmarks on San Diego Bay (aka Beacon No. 9 on USCG Nautical Maps, in business since 1971) will offer Easter brunch with a host of scrumptious eats served against picturesque vistas of the bay, the downtown skyline and Coronado Island. The menu boasts breakfast delights such as eggs benedict on cured ham buttermilk biscuits, fresh salads, lunch goodies like three-cheese mac and cheese and Moroccan fried chicken and a raw bar with options like crab legs, shrimp ceviche, scallops and oysters. There's a dessert station, too. Brunch starts at 9 a.m., with the last reserved seating set for 1:45 p.m. Brunch is $52 for adults and $18 for diners ages 5 to 18. Make your reservations online or by calling (619) 291-9110.

L’Auberge Del Mar

(1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, CA 92014)

The Del Mar resort (located at the historic site of the former Stratford Inn and Hotel Del Mar) has been a beachside staple on the North County for decades. This year, the resort will go big for Easter brunch, offering seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for its buffet centered in the lobby. Patrons will be able to dine on sweet and savory options and make their way through several sections including carving and omelette stations. Easter brunch seating will span several areas of the resort, including the Kitchen 1540 eatery and Coastline and Sunset Terrace, which both offer views of the ocean. The holiday menu costs $90 for adults and $30 for children 12 and under. Brunch is complimentary for children 3 and under. Reserve your spot by calling (858) 793-6460.

Bonus: Honorable Mentions

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

(789 West Harbor Dr. at The Headquarters at Seaport)

Eddie V's location at The Headquarters at Seaport may only be a few years old, but the restaurant is steeped in San Diego history. It sits on the very site where the San Diego Police Department's booking facility and courtroom once stood. Now, those sites are the dining room and bar, respectively. The restaurant will offer a three-course Easter Brunch this year from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with items like fresh cinnamon rolls with citrus glaze, fried green tomatoes, lobster quiche florentine and delicious dessert options. The meal is $49 for adults and $15 for children. Make reservations online here. A live piano performance will also take place in the lounge from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Coasterra

(880 Harbor Island Dr.)

One word: SKYLINE. This Harbor Island stunner and its iconic views of San Dieg will offer an Easter champagne brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. featuring soups, salads, an egg station, a cold seafood station and other house specialties like coconut-crusted mahi and natural short rib enchiladas. The price is $69.95 for adults and $17.95 for children ages 6 to 12. Kids 6 and under eat free. Reservations are a must; call (619) 814-1300

Rancho Bernardo Inn

(17550 Bernardo Oaks Dr.)

Since opening in 1963 with just 30 rooms, Rancho Bernardo Inn has gone through many changes and become home to some delectable dining. On Easter, the venue will offer brunch specials catered to families including a three-course Easter brunch menu with amuse at Avant Restaurant, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The holiday brunch is priced at $75 for adults and $25 for kids. Make reservation by calling (844) 226-2044. The festivities will also include photos with the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt on Aragon Lawn (avaible from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., divided by age groups).