Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped in Donation Bin

Firefighters performed an unusual rescue Saturday when a woman got stuck inside a clothing donation bin in San Diego’s East Village.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) officials said the victim – identified only as a woman in her 20s to 30s – somehow got trapped inside the bin, which stands in a parking lot below an Albertsons grocery store on 14th Street.

SDFD crews got to the scene just before 1:40 p.m.; firefighters were able to pull the woman from the bin, but she was unresponsive. She was rushed to a local hospital.

The incident is under investigation. At this point, it is unknown how long the woman may have been stuck in the bin or how, exactly, she became trapped.

Fire officials said it appears the woman may have been digging in the bin in search of clothing.

No other information was available.

