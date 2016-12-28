Shaking was reported across a widespread part of Southern California following a magnitude-3.9 earthquake Wednesday morning that was centered in southern San Bernardino County.

The quake was centered west of Morongo Valley, about 100 miles east of Los Angeles. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The initial shaking was followed by a magnitude-2.5 earthquake about one minute later and at least eight other aftershocks.

Weak shaking was reported as far south as Oceanside and Carlsbad. Weak to light shaking was reported in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including the communities of Yucca Valley, Big Bear Lake, Desert Hot Springs, Banning, Palm Springs and other inland and mountain areas.

The quake was initially reported with a magnitude of 4.1. That figure was later revised to 4.0, then 3.9.

The quakes follow a morning of seismic activity in the West, where two magnitude-5.7 earthquakes were reported early Wednesday in Nevada. Those quakes near Lake Tahoe have been followed by a series of aftershocks and a magnitude-5.5 earthquake.