This should make your day a tad sweeter: Dunkin’ Donuts is opening another local shop in San Diego next week, this time in downtown San Diego.

The chain’s newest location – at 225 Broadway, the former site of NBC 7 San Diego – will swing open its doors at 5 a.m. on Sept. 20, with a grand opening party that includes giveaways and a chance for patrons to sample some menu items. The first customer in line that day will get a $100 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card; the first 50 customers will get a swag bag filled with goodies.

The new downtown location will serve the chain’s full menu including its fresh-brewed coffee, doughnuts, sandwiches and more. It will be open seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

This shop will be operated by Burton Restaurants, LLC, a business owned by a group of disabled U.S. military veterans. The group also owns and runs five other Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in San Diego County: Camp Pendleton, MCAS Miramar, Balboa Naval Hospital, the shop at Embassy Suites on Pacific Highway in downtown San Diego, and National City's 24-hour drive-thru location on East Plaza Boulevard, which opened last year.

There's also a hybrid Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins location in Ramona -- owned by a different franchisee -- that also features a drive-thru.

A few years ago, Dunkin' Donuts announced plans to open its first traditional restaurants in California, including 14 locations in San Diego County. This latest opening is another step in the chain's ongoing expansion efforts in the region.

Dunkin' Donuts was founded in 1950 by Bill Rosenberg in Quincy, Massachusetts. Today, the company has a cult following, serving more than 3 million customers daily and selling 52 varieties of doughnuts. The company has more than 12,300 restaurants across 46 countries.