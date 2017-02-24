U.S. Reps Discuss 'Tension' at Home During Congressional Recess

U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas (D - 51st District) talks about the tension between constituents and lawmakers and takes a friendly jab at his colleague U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R - 49th District).

While Congress is in recess, many lawmakers are back in their districts. Some are scheduling meetings with constituents.

U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas (D- 51st District) spoke about the tension lawmakers are facing at a special swearing in ceremony held in downtown San Diego Friday.

“There’s a lot of emotion out here in society, no doubt about it.” Vargas said.

“Just go to one of Darrell’s town halls,” he joked.

Vargas was referring to U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa (R- 49th District).

On Tuesday, Issa answered several questions from protestors outside his Vista office. What some would characterize as a protest, Issa described as a "wonderful town hall" on Friday.

He, Vargas and U.S. Rep. Scott Peters (D - 52nd District) spoke to reporters outside the federal courthouse on Broadway following a local swearing-in ceremony.

"I held a wonderful town hall meeting in front of my office, ran about 90 minutes," Issa said in response to one reporter's question about holding a town hall meeting.

He went on to describe other community meetings with members of the health care field, the biotech community and realtors.

"I held about 14 other meetings - some of them as few as a dozen - some of them larger," he said.

Issa has been criticized by some for not attending a town hall.

Peters and U.S. Rep. Susan Davis (D- 53rd District) held a joint town hall in Liberty Station on Wednesday. They answered questions from a standing-room only crowd. Some in attendance demanded more outrage from their representatives.

Davis held another small gathering with business leaders in University Heights Thursday. Peters attended a Coast Guard City designation Thursday morning.

Vargas laughed that he has held public meetings but "nobody comes."

NBC 7 sought out U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter (R - District ) on Thursday to learn what meetings he's scheduled with constituents during his recess.

Hunter's chief of staff told an NBC 7 reporter the congressman did not have any plans for public appearances this week. The conversation with the chief of staff occurred Thursday just after 2:30 p.m. when staff closed up Hunter's El Cajon office.